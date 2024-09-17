Kings unveil classic jerseys for 2024-2025 NBA season
In celebration of the team’s 40th campaign in Sacramento, the Kings are throwing it back throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Monday, the Kings, with the help of franchise legends Doug Christie and Mike Bibby, unveiled their 2024-25 Nike Classic Edition uniform, which pays tribute to Sacramento's original road uniform worn from 2002 to 2008.
RELATED: The Athletic's James L. Edwards leaving Pistons beat to cover Knicks
To mark 40 years of Sacramento basketball, the Kings will wear a Classic Edition uniform for select games during the 2024-25 season. This throwback to the original road uniform marked the first time "Sacramento" appeared across the chest, displayed in bold white lettering with a black outline.
John Reinehart, President of Business Operations:
"“As we celebrate 40 years of the Kings in Sacramento, we are excited to pay tribute to our city and the unforgettable moments we have seen on the court while looking forward to what is to come. Fan Fest serves as the first opportunity for fans to see our new squad as we start another thrilling season of Kings basketball.” "
Sacramento will wear the new Classic Edition uniforms eight times this season, debuting them at Golden 1 Center on November 24 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Kings fans also will be able to see the throwback threads in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 25, Los Angeles Lakers on December 19 and 21, Indiana Pacers on December 22, Washington Wizards on January 19, Golden State Warriors on January 22 and Charlotte Hornets on February 24.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Bryce Young might be the least of the Panthers’ problems
CFB: Michigan changing gears at QB
GOLF: Jon Rahm just won a cool $18 million from LIV