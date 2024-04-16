Roundup: Olivia Culpo Discusses Plastic Surgery; WNBA Draft Recap; Team USA Basketball Roster Is Loaded
Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 in WNBA draft ... Funeral home owners charged with COVID fraud ... U.S. expects Israeli response to Iran to be limited ... Supreme Court to examine federal obstruction law used to prosecute Jan. 6 rioters ... Stock futures down after losing day on Wall Street ... Takeaways from Trump's criminal trial in New York ... Justice Department files antitrust suit against Live Nation ... China's economy is growing more than expected ... Olivia Culpo reveals cosmetic procedures she's had ... Keanu Reeves is joining "Sonic 3" ... "The Rookie" renewed for Season 7 at ABC ... Team USA's Olympic basketball roster is loaded ... New York Rangers win Presidents' Trophy ... Connor McDavid nabbed his record 100th assist of the season ...
A recap of the 2024 WNBA draft [Yahoo Sports]
WNBA draft grades [CBS Sports]
Puka Nacua opens up on first NFL offseason [The Athletic]
Scottie Scheffler looks like the destroyer the PGA needs [The Ringer]
My kingdom for a Premier League title race [Defector]
Angel Hernandez is the reason MLB needs a ball-strike challenge system [SI.com]
Cedric Mullins made the MLB's catch of the year so far.
Ryan Reynolds' birthday gift to Rob McElhenney.
Jon Stewart on Iran, Israel and Trump's hush money trial.
Sublime performing "Santeria" at Coachella.
Boyz II Men -- "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday"