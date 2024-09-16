Carolina Panthers' problems go well beyond a struggling Bryce Young
By Joe Lago
The Bryce Young era in Carolina appears to be over just two games into his second season as Panthers starting quarterback, after first-year head coach Dave Canales benched the 2023 No. 1 overall pick in favor of journeyman Andy Dalton on Monday.
Canales said he reached the decision after watching tape of the team's latest loss — a 26-3 home defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers that dropped Carolina to 0-2. He consulted "with guys that we make decisions with" and made the call to switch QBs because his "No. 1 responsibility is to help the Panthers win."
"And so this move, I believe, puts us in the best chance to do that this week," Canales said.
This is not a temporary reprieve for Young, either. Canales isn't saving Young from another beatdown this Sunday against Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders. Young's demotion seems permanent, probably in order to stem growing dissent within the locker room.
Now that Canales has taken action to address the NFL's worst offense, what are the plans to fix a Carolina defense that's allowed 73 points, the most in the league after two games?
A QB change is the best way to publicly show that a bad situation is being addressed. However, benching Young plugs one hole — temporarily — while the leaky Panthers ship sinks from other untreated trouble spots.
Carolina has the NFL's second-worst rushing defense, yielding 199.5 yards per game. On Sunday, Jim Harbaugh had the Chargers run all over the Panthers for 219 yards on 44 carries.
Said nose guard Shy Tuttle: "It's not a good feeling (when) a team runs the ball for 200 yards on you."
It's also not great when you surrender two touchdown passes to Quentin Johnston, who caught only two TDs last year as a rookie.
Still, Carolina's biggest problems are on offense. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, the offensive line provided Young with just 2.25 seconds to throw against a Chargers pass rush that's averaging 2.47 seconds. Also, it's not like he's been surrounded by elite playmakers, unless you share the front office's high opinions of Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Chuba Hubbard and Ian Thomas (he's the tight end).
Sunday's loss was the 16th of Young's career in 18 career NFL starts, but his failure was predetermined by being drafted by a franchise that's been flailing ever since Dave Tepper bought it in 2018. The Panthers are 31-70 and have missed the playoffs every year under Tepper. Plus Tepper selected Young despite his football operations staff's preference for C.J. Stroud.
Thielen, who couldn't hide his frustrations with Young Sunday after not getting the ball despite being wide open on one play, admitted the need to "change what's happening," but he couched that statement by saying, "This is an offensive team issue."
The veteran wide receiver is wrong. It's a Carolina Panthers problem from top to bottom. And there's no immediate solution in sight.
