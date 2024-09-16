Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is on verge of MLB history

Emmanuel Clase is having a historic season

5 ER, 68.1 IP, 0.66 ERA

45 saves (leads MLB)



His 0.66 ERA would be the 4th lowest in a season of 50+ IP in MLB history



He is looking to become the first pitcher to lead MLB in saves 3 consecutive years since saves became an official…