New Michigan QB Alex Orji gives Wolverines something 'a little different' on offense
By Joe Lago
Michigan faces another tough challenge Saturday when 11th-ranked USC visits Ann Arbor in the Big Ten opener for both teams. It's another tough test for first-time head coach Sherrone Moore, but Jim Harbaugh's successor has already learned he can't stand pat with a struggling quarterback.
Senior Davis Warren, who threw two interceptions in a 31-12 loss to No. 3 Texas two weeks ago, got picked off three more times in a 28-18 win against Arkansas State last Saturday and ended up getting benched for junior Alex Orji. On Monday, Moore made the change permanent, announcing that Orji will be the starting QB against the Trojans.
"We can't turn the ball over. We've got to take care of the football. That's the No. 1 thing, especially with our quarterback," Moore told Brad Galli of WXYZ in Detroit. "That was a huge point of emphasis, and when Orji went in the game (against Arkansas State), he took care of it.
"He gives you something in the offense that is a little different. But I just feel good with him and the team will be confident in him."
In three seasons at Michigan, Orji has played in 12 games, attempting seven passes and completing four for 20 yards. While Moore contends that Orji can "definitely throw," the upside of the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Texas native is his mobility and running ability.
In his career, Orji has rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Against Arkansas State, he ran three times for 27 yards.
Moore hopes Orji's dual-threat capability keeps USC guessing. The Trojans defense has been rejuvenated under first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn during an impressive 2-0 start, including a 48-0 shutout of Utah State.
Perhaps the Wolverines' most difficult task is trying to stop a USC offense that has been thriving with junior quarterback Miller Moss, the successor to former Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Moss has thrown for 607 yards, including 378 in a season-opening 27-20 upset of then-No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas. He also ranks 11th in the country in completion percentage at 72.7%.
