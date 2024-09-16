Fans react to Panthers benching of Bryce Young
By Max Weisman
The Carolina Panthers are benching quarterback Bryce Young after an 0-2 start to the season. Andy Dalton will start the Panthers game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Through 18 career games, Young has thrown for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's been sacked 68 times.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales said he decided to bench Young after watching film and consulting with team decision makers and that the Panthers won't be adding another quarterback to their roster. He added that he believes Andy Dalton gives them the best chance to win football games.
Fans are conflicted on the decision. Some think the Panthers struggles aren't on Young while others believe it's the right decision so Young can develop.
"The right decision," one fan wrote on X. "Let him sit and develop a bit more on the sidelines before he’s completely ruined."
"This feels messed up," a fan who was defending Young wrote. "The Panthers have a lot on his performance too."
Some fans think this will continue the cycle the Panthers are in with their quarterback situation.
"He's done. Benching him is the final straw," one fan wrote. "You'll be drafting a qb #1 overall again next year. Luckily won't have to trade for one this time."
The Panthers traded up for Bryce Young in the 2023 draft with the Chicago Bears in a trade that looks worse and worse for Carolina each week. The Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore, their 2023 first and second-round picks, their 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder for the number one overall pick in 2023. Carolina selected Young and they've now benched him.
The Panthers lost their first two games in blowout fashion to the New Orleans Saints and to the Los Angeles Chargers. Carolina has been outscored 73-13. Young has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns this season and he'll now sit behind Andy Dalton for the foreseeable future.
