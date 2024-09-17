Angel Reese tries her hand at coaching on Sky sideline
By Max Weisman
Is coaching in the future for Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese? Reese has been out since September 6 with a left wrist injury, a huge blow to the Sky as they fight for the WNBA's final playoff spot. They sit at 13-25, tied with the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream. Even though Reese is out she's still impacting the games in which her team plays.
During Sunday's 93-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury something Reese did caught the attention of social media.
Reese was seen on the sidelines in an animated conversation with Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon about something in the game.
Reactions came flying in. "Lmaoooo She's such a leader," one user wrote. "She skipped past all the assistants & went straight to the top with her suggestions. Can't wait to see the demeanor of non-rookie Angel. She played the humble role well & respected the process, but this her team next year!"
Another said "ok assistant coach angel reese."
Reese was having a great rookie season before her injury sidelined her for the season. She was averaging a double-double per game with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She was named an All-Star in her first season and had been in Rookie of the Year conversations, although it seems Caitlin Clark has that locked up by now.
The Sky have two games remaining in the regular season, one against the Dream and another against the Connecticut Sun as they look to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
