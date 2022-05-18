Women Start Brawl in Stands at Dodger Stadium
Another day, another fight at an MLB park -- and of course it was Dodger Stadium once again. During the Los Angeles Dodgers matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night, a pretty vicious brawl broke out in the seats, and three women were involved in setting it off.
We obviously don't know what preceded what we see on the video, but a woman in a black shirt and an open blue Dodgers jersey slapped at a man in a black hoodie. Black hoodie's female companion (in a light blue hat) raised her arm at the first woman like she was going to throw a punch. The first woman's friend (in a black zip-up) flicked the hat and glasses off the guy in the hoodie with her left hand. Then hoodie guy, knowing he couldn't swing on a woman, threw a punch at a guy she was with (in a black hat) who appeared to be attempting to break things up. Zip-up then landed a sweet left hand on hoodie guy and he went down hard into the seats, and then she landed on the woman with him. That set off a general melee.
Check it out:
Pretty bad look for hoodie guy, he got absolutely lit up by a woman half his size.
This wasn't the worst brawl we've seen at Dodger Stadium and you can see the others we've written about here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here. So yeah, fans beating the tar out of each other at Dodgers games is bit of a recurring theme.