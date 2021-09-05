Fans Brawl in Stands of Giants-Dodgers Game
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a battle for first place in the National League West. The two titans are also slugging it to earn MLB's best record. This weekend has been a battle as they're facing each other in San Francisco with tensions high on the field ... and off of it.
During Friday night's incredibly tense game, a huge brawl broke out in the stands. And boy, it had everything. Giants fans fighting each other. Giants fans fighting an Oregon fan. One Dodgers fan jumping in the fray and another playing peacemaker. There was a random Boston Red Sox fan, poor use of the high ground, and there was even hip and leg punching. A lot of hip and leg punching. And security was absolutely nowhere to be seen.
Here's video of the fracas :
That's a pretty intense fight in which there were no really defined sides. It was kind of just a free-for-all with a lot of wild swinging. Fan brawls have been a huge issue at MLB games this season. The trend obviously continued this weekend.