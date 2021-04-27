Latest Fight at Dodger Stadium Reminder That Security There is a Joke
Monday night, video began circulating of a pretty brutal brawl at Dodger Stadium. It shows fans fighting in several groups, with punches exchanged and, in one instance, a combatant slamming another face-first into the ground. It has almost everything you'd expect from a messy fight. The one thing missing is any semblance of a competent security force.
Here's the video:
There's one security guard in the mix in that neon green jacket just not doing anything. This went on for a while. There is woman literally screaming and not a single cop or security guard came running to tear people apart. How is that possible, especially given the history of Dodger Stadium?
Fights, brawls and violence are a regular occurrence at the venue. San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was left with brain damage and was permanently disabled after being jumped in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in 2011. Two men pleaded guilty to the assault and got prison time.
Rafael Reyna was left with brain damage after being attacked while walking to his car after a game on March 30, 2019 and sued the Dodgers for negligence.
A Boston Red Sox fan was stabbed five times after being attacked by a group of Dodgers fans following Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.
All of those stories made national news. You'd think after that many high-profile incidents, the Dodgers would hire far more well-trained security guards. Instead, we get the guy in the green jacket above doing absolutely nothing while people get their faces smashed.
On their website, the Dodgers lay out their security mission statement. Here's the opening line:
"The Dodgers highest priority is to ensure the safety and security of our Guests and take every reasonable step to ensure the safety of everyone entering Dodger Stadium. "
"Every reasonable step" is clearly not enough.
As a Southern California native, I know dozens of people who've been involved in incidents at Dodger Stadium. That includes women being harassed and even grabbed, men being shoved in an attempt to goad them into fights, and several who have actually been involved in fights. In no instance was anyone around to stop those things from happening.
MLB should demand the Dodgers do something about this.