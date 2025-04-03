The Big Lead

Rams' Kobie Turner goes viral for singing voice in new song 'Praying'

Kobie Turner, a Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman who went viral for his appearance on The Masked Singer in 2024, is releasing a new song and people are blown away.

By Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Kobie Turner enters the stadium during players pregame introduction vs the Seattle Seahawks.
Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Kobie Turner enters the stadium during players pregame introduction vs the Seattle Seahawks. / William Navarro-Imagn Images
Most people have a hidden talent that blows people away when they finally break it out. For Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and captain Kobie Turner, that secret talent is his singing voice.

TUrner went viral at the end of 2024 when he appeared on the FOX reality series The Masked Singer.

Turner appeared as the character "Goo" on the show and advanced to the quarterfinals. His performance of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls left everyone stunned.

Turner shared a raw preview of the record on social media this week.

How about that?

Turner isn't just a good singer for a football player. That man can sang sang. There is no denying his talent on the mic just like you can't deny his talents on the field.

Kobie Turner on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kobie Turner on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Duing the 2024 NFL season, Turner recorded 62 tackles, 8 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Kobie Turner can do it all.

