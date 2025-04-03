Rams' Kobie Turner goes viral for singing voice in new song 'Praying'
By Josh Sanchez
Most people have a hidden talent that blows people away when they finally break it out. For Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and captain Kobie Turner, that secret talent is his singing voice.
TUrner went viral at the end of 2024 when he appeared on the FOX reality series The Masked Singer.
Turner appeared as the character "Goo" on the show and advanced to the quarterfinals. His performance of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls left everyone stunned.
MORE: Which 20 NFL teams could feature on Hard Knocks next season?
Turner shared a raw preview of the record on social media this week.
How about that?
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Turner isn't just a good singer for a football player. That man can sang sang. There is no denying his talent on the mic just like you can't deny his talents on the field.
Duing the 2024 NFL season, Turner recorded 62 tackles, 8 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Kobie Turner can do it all.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record
NBA: Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase
CBB: Top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
VIRAL: Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound