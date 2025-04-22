Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts calls himself the 'face of the NFL'
By Matt Reed
Winning in the NFL comes with huge responsibilities, and after a season like the Philadelphia Eagles just had Jalen Hurts recognizes that he has to take on a bigger role in the future not only with his team but also within the league.
Hurts is now a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, and he's appeared in two Super Bowls since being drafted by Philadelphia. Despite all of that success though, Hurts is now realizing that his role within the NFL is expanding, which is something that the often-quiet signal caller has to just adjust to.
The Philly superstar recently featured on the cover of Men's Health Magazine, where he discussed his place in the league and even stated that he knows "he's the face of the NFL" whether he wants to be or not.
“Hmm… No," Hurts said in the newest issue. "But when you’re the MVP of the Super Bowl, you are the face of the NFL."
Last season, Hurts may have been surrounded by insane talent like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but the Philadelphia quarterback still came up huge throughout the playoffs and has become the poster child for the Tush Push, which may or may not end up being banned because of how good his team is at executing it.
