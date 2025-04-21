Tom Brady roasted for awkward Coachella dance during Travis Scott performance
By Matt Reed
Tom Brady is the NFL quarterback GOAT for a reason, but the internet revealed one thing that Brady lacks after going viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known for throwing touchdown passes in bulk and winning some of the biggest games in NFL history, but over the weekend Brady wanted to be a music fan just like the rest of the crowd at Coachella.
Unfortunately for the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star though, his dance moves are now being mocked online after a video surfaced of Brady at Travis Scott's performance.
The good news for Brady though is that he's still the best winner in professional football history, he's the number one broadcaster on a major network that just covered the Super Bowl and somehow he continues to show that he can do anything he wants in life; except maybe dance.
