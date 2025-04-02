Tush Push ban fueled by 'jealousy' of Philadelphia Eagles, NFL insider says
By Matt Reed
When you're the champions, everyone is coming after you. That's what's happening right now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 2025 NFL season isn't even close to officially kicking off just yet.
The team's famed Tush Push has become a focal point of the offseason discussions not only amongst the fans and media, but also within the confines of the league as NFL teams make their arguments for and against the play.
RELATED: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes biggest arguments against the Tush Push
For now, at least, the Eagles appear to be safe to continue using the highly-effect quarterback sneak, however, with the league pushing its vote back until May it only signals that the NFL is hoping they can convince more teams to go against it.
ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the hotly-contested discussion, and it's pretty safe to say that he's getting vibes around the league that teams are simply jealous of the Eagles.
The reality is when a team has the weapons that Philadelphia does, starting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and a tremendous offensive line, it's nearly impossible to shut down every facet of it.
That was shown last season in the lead up to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, but for some reason teams continue to harp on the Tush Push, despite actually using the play themselves. The Green Bay Packers, who created the proposal to ban the play used it throughout the 2024 season at a very high rate.
Maybe the play will remain next season, or maybe it'll be removed entirely, bu whatever the final verdict is one thing is clear. The Philadelphia Eagles have changed football forever with their efficiency using it, and the rest of the league hasn't been able to catch up to that effectiveness.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: ESPN podcast uses AI-assisted voice technology for Sarah Langs' stats segment
NBA: Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its ‘pandering’ LeBron James coverage
NFL: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push
SPORTS MEDIA: DraftKings creates 'torpedo bat' promo for players who may use popular bat
CBB: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP