Tush Push ban fueled by 'jealousy' of Philadelphia Eagles, NFL insider says

ESPN's Adam Schefter said what every Eagles fan has been thinking for years.

By Matt Reed

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) after his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When you're the champions, everyone is coming after you. That's what's happening right now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 2025 NFL season isn't even close to officially kicking off just yet.

The team's famed Tush Push has become a focal point of the offseason discussions not only amongst the fans and media, but also within the confines of the league as NFL teams make their arguments for and against the play.

RELATED: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes biggest arguments against the Tush Push

For now, at least, the Eagles appear to be safe to continue using the highly-effect quarterback sneak, however, with the league pushing its vote back until May it only signals that the NFL is hoping they can convince more teams to go against it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the hotly-contested discussion, and it's pretty safe to say that he's getting vibes around the league that teams are simply jealous of the Eagles.

The reality is when a team has the weapons that Philadelphia does, starting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and a tremendous offensive line, it's nearly impossible to shut down every facet of it.

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade moves along South Broad Street in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade moves along South Broad Street in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Daniella Heminghaus/Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was shown last season in the lead up to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, but for some reason teams continue to harp on the Tush Push, despite actually using the play themselves. The Green Bay Packers, who created the proposal to ban the play used it throughout the 2024 season at a very high rate.

Maybe the play will remain next season, or maybe it'll be removed entirely, bu whatever the final verdict is one thing is clear. The Philadelphia Eagles have changed football forever with their efficiency using it, and the rest of the league hasn't been able to catch up to that effectiveness.

