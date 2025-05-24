Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
By Matt Reed
The Tush Push has become one of the most controversial plays in all of sports despite it's simplistic usage, but now that we know the play will return for the 2025 NFL season the defending Super Bowl champions are celebrating that fact with a special homage for its fans.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits Eagles jealousy over Tush Push
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best at using the Tush Push, and it was certainly an important factor in the team winning their second Super Bowl title last season. However, with 22 NFL teams voting against the play at last week's league meetings the Eagles delivered a special message with the release of new apparel for their fans.
Philadelphia released a "Push On" shirt on their online store to celebrate Jalen Hurts, their offensive line and everyone involved in the Tush Push. Meanwhile, fans pointed out that the Eagles even added a special touch on their online store by changing the checkout button to say "push here."
The Green Bay Packers, who led the charge against Philly and the play, will be one of many teams angry to see the Eagles utilizing the short-yardage design in 2025. However, we'll have to wait and see if other teams begin to perfect it themselves or if the league will try to ban it again after next season.
