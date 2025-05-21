Philadelphia Eagles drop epic video trolling NFL team after Tush Push lives
By Matt Reed
The controversial Tush Push play that has been the talk of the NFL somehow survived Wednesday at the league meetings in Minnesota on Wednesday, and one of the teams that benefitted the most from its existence had an immediate response to the news.
RELATED: NFL Tush Push survives after receiving surprising overwhelming support
The Green Bay Packers led the charge to ban the Tush Push from the NFL next season, but after only receiving 10 votes to get rid of the play the Philadelphia Eagles made sure to rub it in that they'll be using it again in 2025.
After it was revealed Wednesday that the Tush Push will live on next season, the Eagles' social media team dropped a 26-minute video of their team using the play to their advantage, including in big games against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.
This situation will surely only add more fuel to Philadelphia's matchup against the Packers next season on Monday Night Football.
