Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits Philadelphia Eagles jealousy over Tush Push
By Matt Reed
The NFL didn't get what they wanted when it was revealed that the Tush Push would continue for the 2025 season, and the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest rival certainly won't be happy with the decision following a 22-10 vote that fell short of the necessary support.
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the teams to vote against the Tush Push, and while it's obvious that they haven't enjoyed seeing the Eagles succeed on the play in recent seasons, owner Jerry Jones says he has mixed opinions on why he doesn't like it.
Jones was the first to admit that a lot of the reason why he hates the Tush Push is because of jealousy of the NFC East team, but continued to say that he goes back and forth between wanting to ban the play for other reasons.
“Any play that’s out of the ordinary gets some extra scrutiny just because of the competition in there,” Jones said. “Here we are, the world champion is the main focus of the tush push, and here we are debating it, and having to decide. I thought, am I really against the tush push, or just don’t want Philadelphia to have an edge?”
The Cowboys will be the first team to potentially be on the receiving end of the Tush Push when the 2025 NFL season kicks off after the league announced the Eagles would host Dallas in Week 1.
