The PGA Tour apparently doesn't want to coexist alongside LIV Golf
By Matt Reed
One of golf's marquee events is just around the corner as The Masters tees off in under a week from Augusta National in Georgia, but as many of the sport's top players meet on the course there's still a glaring divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
While rumors of a potential deal between the two parties have been floated for some time now, it appears as though there's no rush from the PGA's perspective after reportedly turning down a $1.5 billion investment from LIV.
One of the major sticking points is believed to be LIV's intent on continuing with their tour separately from what the PGA Tour is running. That also raises the question; what exactly is LIV paying for if they don't view this as a merger?
Additionally, one of the biggest reasons why fans have been excited about merger talks was the potential for top players like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more to return to the PGA Tour and compete in more events outside of just the four majors.
