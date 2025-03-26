Fan-created Masters promo has viewers ready to be taken higher
By Tyler Reed
This probably isn't the right writer to give you all your golf needs. My two times on the links (that's a nickname for a golf course, right?) did not go accordingly to plan.
Golf might not be my thing, but I cannot deny the popularity of the sport. Golf takes talent that one could only dream of, which is why watching the professionals go to work is really impressive.
The PGA Tour is set to host the biggest tournament on its schedule at the start of April. The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club has become the most iconic tournament on the tour's schedule.
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler calls out LIV for creating golf’s significant divide
The legendary green jacket goes to the winner of the tournament. That's not to be confused with the golden jacket Happy Gilmore won.
Fans of the sport are anxiously waiting the start of the Masters, and one fan has taken it upon himself to deliver a promo that will have any butt rock fan standing on their feet.
Have you ever imagined what the Augusta National Golf Club would look like while Creed blares over a montage of the course? Well, you now know what that is like.
Golf fans can now say they have been taken higher with this promo created by a passionate golf fan. This may be enough to get me back out on the course. But, I'm going to possibly need a cooler of adult beverages to get through 3 holes.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day inSOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age