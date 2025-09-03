Penn State set to switch apparel provider from Nike to Adidas
By Tyler Reed
The Penn State football program could be on the path to having one of the greatest seasons in program history.
The Nittany Lions scored a dominant win over the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Saturday. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the team still sits at number two in the AP Top 25.
While the play on the field is expected to be elite, the program has a generation of fans who have only seen them wear Nike as an apparel provider. Well, that all could change very soon, according to Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports.
“Penn State will switch from Nike to Adidas, pending approval from the school’s Board of Trustees, sources told On3,” said McMurphy.
"Penn State signing on with Nike in 1993 coincides with the Nittany Lions joining the Big Ten. A ton of success has followed, including four conference championships. Trips out to the Rose Bowl have taken place four times, two of which resulted in victories," writes Griffin McVeigh of On3 Sports.
