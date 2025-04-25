Latest NFL Draft rumor is that Shedeur Sanders won't be next QB selected
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft was not one free of drama. After the Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward first overall, the circus began.
The Cleveland Browns traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who then selected Travis Hunter. Then, the rest of round one was a waiting game to see where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would go.
However, if you were waiting on that, then you are still waiting, as Sanders was not selected in the first round of the draft.
Now, with Day 2 approaching, Sanders will certainly hear his name called today. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero is hearing rumors that Sanders won't be the next QB selected.
In an appearance on the 'Dan Patrick Show,' Pelissero told Patrick and "The Danettes" that the rumor he is currently hearing is that Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough may be the next QB taken in the draft.
The New York Giants traded back into the first round on Thursday night, with many thinking that would be who selected Sanders. However, the Giants decided on quarterback Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss.
The Cleveland Browns will open up the Day 2 action, and they are a franchise that could use a young quarterback. But if they do decide to go down that road, will it be Shough or Sanders suiting up for the Browns this fall?
