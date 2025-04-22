Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl
By Matt Reed
Shannon Sharpe reportedly has been in the midst of becoming one of the highest-paid sports media personalities in the industry, but some alleged relationship drama has put the former NFL superstar's name into the public eye recently for all the wrong reasons.
Sharpe has become the subject of a significant lawsuit involving his former OnlyFans girlfriend, who has sued him for $50 million, which included allegations of sexual assault and battery. While the situation is ongoing and Sharpe continues to speak out in his own defense, another big public figure has called out the ex-Denver Broncos tight end for his actions.
Charlamagne tha God is one of the biggest names in hip-hop and never one to shy away from debate, and he decided to weigh in on the situation, stating that Sharpe needs to find someone his own age.
"Find yourself one woman of age and settle your ass down," Charlamagne recently said on Power 105.1 show The Breakfast Club.
With more details emerging almost daily in the Sharpe case, it seems as though his next media deal will likely be on hold for the time being despite being the subject of contract talks in excess of $100 million.
