Pat McAfee apologizes to family of Mary Kate Cornett for spreading false rumors
By Tyler Reed
Pat McAfee has become one of, if not the most popular and polarizing, sports media figures in the entire landscape.
From ESPN picking up his hit show "The Pat McAfee Show" to even being a part of the broadcast coverage for the WWE, McAfee is living out his dream in front of everyone.
However, not everything has been a dream. Earlier this year, viral stories of an Ole Miss student were spreading across social media like wildfire. May was reporting the stories as real news, including McAfee, who made a few jokes about Mary Kate Cornett on his ESPN show.
Since then, it has been discovered that those viral stories were indeed false, and McAfee was involved in helping stoke the flames that would ultimately change the course of Cornett's life forever.
On Wednesday's episode of his ESPN show, McAfee revealed to the audience that he recently had the chance to speak to Cornett's father about the situation. "As a Girl Dad, I was very thankful for the opportunity to let Mr. Cornett know that I was wildly regretful for the part that our show played in his daughter, Mary Kate's, pain," McAfee announced.
It's a terrible situation that McAfee is taking full responsibility for.
