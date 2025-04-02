Pat McAfee Under Fire for Amplifying Harmful Rumor During NFL Combine Broadcast
On February 26, during a live taping of The Pat McAfee Show at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Pat McAfee discussed an unverified and damaging rumor involving University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornette.
The rumor, which falsely alleged an affair between Cornette and her boyfriend's father, originally surfaced on the anonymous app Yik Yak before rapidly spreading across social media and mainstream sports platforms, including commentary from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Despite the lack of evidence, McAfee joked about the situation on-air, contributing to its viral momentum. Cornette, a college freshman, reported severe harassment both online and on campus. The fallout included threats, a swatting incident, and her relocation to emergency housing. She has since been forced to change her contact information and may have to transfer schools entirely due to the harassment.
Cornette and her family have spoken publicly about the emotional and reputational toll of the baseless claims. Her legal team is pursuing action against those who spread the rumor, including McAfee and ESPN, emphasizing the harmful power of misinformation in the digital age.
Critics argue this incident highlights the recklessness of media figures who prioritize clicks over credibility. Cornette has since created a foundation to help others targeted by viral scandals. Calls for McAfee to issue a public apology continue to mount, as the situation underscores the long-lasting impact of irresponsible broadcasting in the social media era.