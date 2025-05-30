Pat McAfee has 'little ditty' in response to John Mellencamp's recent disapproval
By Tyler Reed
The NBA's Eastern Conference Finals have been pure magic. The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have put on a show in every outing.
On Thursday night, the Knicks answered the bell and avoided elimination with an impressive Game 5 win over the Pacers.
That means the series will head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday. The last time the two teams met in Indiana, some drama unfolded off the court when Pat McAfee was handed a mic to pump up the crowd.
McAfee went to his professional wrestling roots with his promo, and for any normal person, it seemed like harmless fun.
However, some Knicks fans took the comments to heart, which included a god of comedy, Ben Stiller, and the guy who sang about sucking on chili dogs, John Mellencamp.
Since the promo, Stiller and McAfee have seemingly worked out any confusion with McAfee's comments during the game. However, Mellencamp is turning this into something worse than Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III did with the Caitlin Clark foul.
Mellencamp shared on his social media that he apologized for McAfee's comments during Game 4, to which McAfee has now responded.
McAfee had strong words for Mellencamp on Friday's edition of 'The Pat McAfee Show'. Sports can be a wonderful thing sometimes. I mean, who would've thought McAfee and Mellencamp would have beef in 2025?
"Hoosier Hospitality" sounds gross. Indiana is a disgusting state parading that they are basketball's homeland, when there are clearly better states, like Kentucky, that exude basketball dominance.
