Paige Bueckers, UConn bestie Azzi Fudd team up for viral Oreo campaign
By Josh Sanchez
Since reaching the top of the college basketball world as national champions, UConn women's basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have been making the most of the spotlight.
While Bueckers prepares for her WNBA career with the Dallas Wings after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft and Fudd prepares to return to the Huskies for her final year of eligibility, the dynamic duo teamed up for a hilarious Oreo Cakesters ad that has the internet buzzing.
The two Huskies stars appeared in an ad campaign showing off their personalities and creating a whimsical video to promote the new products.
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd NYC tour includes epic backstage Broadway appearance
Bueckers shared the video with a caption that reads, "These [Oreo] Cakesters flavors are giving bestie duo energy, kinda like...us!!!"
Pairing up the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women's tournament who happen to be best friends was marketing magic waiting to happen.
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd outfits get internet buzzing after 'GMA' appearance
And it likely won't be the last time we see the two together.
During the Huskies' championship run, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Fudd added 13.6 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
