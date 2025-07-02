The Big Lead

Pacers linked to major name that could replace Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are being linked to a major name that could potentially fill the void left behind by Myles Turner.

By Tyler Reed

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton shoots a jump shot the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis at Moda Center.
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton shoots a jump shot the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Indiana Pacers are going to look a lot different next season after coming up just short in their quest to bring home their first NBA championship.

Star guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely be out all of next season after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Brian Windhorst compares Bucks' waiving of Damian Lillard to Deshaun Watson deal with Browns

Pacers starting center, Myles Turner, will also be absent after leaving for greener pastures with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Turner leaving the team is a major hole that the Pacers will need to patch, and may have Turner's potential replacement in their crosshairs

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line is reporting that the Pacers are targeting Deandre Ayton to be the next starting center for the franchise.

“Sources say that the Pacers have, however, registered interest in Ayton. Don't forget that the contract Ayton just terminated through his Blazers buyout was a four-year, $133 offer sheet that he originally signed with Indiana in July 2022 as a Phoenix Suns restricted free agent," writes Fischer.

RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers target two NBA centers in free agency

The Pacers were once interested in the services of Ayton, and now, the former number one overall pick could soon call Indianapolis home.

Last season for the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. In comparison, Turner averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Pacers.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency

NFL: Browns move forward on $600 million stadium after approved public funding

SPORTS MEDIA: Randy Moss expected to return full-time to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'

WIMBLEDON: Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon exit

VIRAL: Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx

Home/NBA