Pacers linked to major name that could replace Myles Turner
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers are going to look a lot different next season after coming up just short in their quest to bring home their first NBA championship.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely be out all of next season after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Pacers starting center, Myles Turner, will also be absent after leaving for greener pastures with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Turner leaving the team is a major hole that the Pacers will need to patch, and may have Turner's potential replacement in their crosshairs
Jake Fischer of The Stein Line is reporting that the Pacers are targeting Deandre Ayton to be the next starting center for the franchise.
“Sources say that the Pacers have, however, registered interest in Ayton. Don't forget that the contract Ayton just terminated through his Blazers buyout was a four-year, $133 offer sheet that he originally signed with Indiana in July 2022 as a Phoenix Suns restricted free agent," writes Fischer.
The Pacers were once interested in the services of Ayton, and now, the former number one overall pick could soon call Indianapolis home.
Last season for the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. In comparison, Turner averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Pacers.
