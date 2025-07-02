Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon exit
By Josh Sanchez
American tennis star Coco Gauff, the World No. 2, entered Wimbledon on a high after winning the French Open less than one month ago. Unfortunately, her time at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London was brief.
Gauff faced off against World No. 42 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon and suffered a shocking defeat in straight sets.
After being bounced in Round 1, an emotional Gauff met with the media and opened up about her mindset.
MORE: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
"I’m trying to be positive. After the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. I know my team is gonna tell me 'you did well at Roland Garros. Don’t be so upset.' But I don’t really like losing," she said.
"I feel a bit disappointed with how I showed up today. I could’ve been a bit better in those tough tiebreaker moments. Especially after Roland Garros where I feel like I learned a lot in those tiebreakers. So yeah. Obviously I’m not gonna dwell on this too long, because I wanna do well at US Open. Maybe losing here first round isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have some time to reset. But yeah it definitely sucks."
MORE: Novak Djokovic, top tennis stars reignite interest in U.S. Open mixed doubles event
While it was a disappointing loss, Gauff has still put together a strong 2025 campaign and will bounce back better than ever as she regroups and prepares to return to the hard courts.
Yastremska , meanwhile, now advances to the second round of the tournament where she will face off against Anastasia Zakharova, who defeated Victoria Azarenka in Round 1, on Thursday, July 3.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'