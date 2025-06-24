Tyrese Haliburton shares emotional update after successful surgery
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers did not have the storybook ending to their season, as the team lost an emotional Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
The Pacers suffered more than a loss on the scoreboard. In the first quarter, guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with what has now been confirmed as an Achilles injury.
Haliburton was off to a hot start in Game 7; however, the franchise not only lost him in the biggest game of the season, but they have lost him for the entirety of next year due to the injury he suffered.
On Monday, Haliburton shared an emotional message with fans on social media, giving an update on how he was feeling after a successful surgery.
"My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t “have to” go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton," wrote the Pacers star.
Achilles injuries were a major theme of the NBA postseason. Haluburton was the third player to suffer the injury. Now, the road to recovery begins.
