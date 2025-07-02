The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency
NBA free agency is on, and while it hasn't been unbelievable in terms of deals that have been made, one team has been more active than anyone else. The Denver Nuggets have made a big trade while also adding to their roster as they aim to address their depth issues.
Ben Tenzer was named Denver's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations recently, while Jonathan Wallace became Executive Vice President of Player Personnel. They've been busy, making a splash by trading one of the team's starters in Michael Porter Jr.
After they acquired Cam Johnson in the MPJ trade, they also added fan favorite Bruce Brown in free agency. Johnson has shot over 39 percent from three-point range in his last two seasons, while Brown's last stint with Denver saw him average 11.5 points per game as they won the title.
One of the big concerns has also been a backup center to give Nikola Jokic some rest. The Nuggets made a move for Jonas Valanciunas, acquiring the 33-year-old in a trade with Sacramento.
Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game off the bench last season, and will provide more than serviceable cover for the Serbian superstar off the bench.
And this isn't all, the Nuggets also added Tim Hardaway Jr., signing him to the veteran's minimum. Hardaway Jr. is another key role player who will provide them with shooting and spacing. Denver has used free agency to address some of their biggest problems.
It's hard to already declare a winner in free agency, but turning MPJ, Dario Saric, and one unprotected first-round pick into Johnson, Brown, Valanciunas, and Hardaway Jr. is excellent work from the front office. So far, the Nuggets are simply dominating the offseason.
