Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx

The iconic halftime performer Red Panda was injured during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx and had to be helped off of the court.

By Josh Sanchez

Performer Red Panda performs during the halftime in game five against the Indiana Pacers of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Performer Red Panda performs during the halftime in game five against the Indiana Pacers of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
If you have watched the NBA or WNBA throughout the years, you will immediately recognize legendary halftime performer Red Panda, who rides around the court on her unicycle while flipping bowls from her foot onto her head and manages to keep her balance.

However, during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday night, things did not go as planned.

Red Panda rolled onto the court at the Target Center in Minneapolis during halftime between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx when things went terribly wrong.

She crashed off of her unicycle and suffered an injury before the routine began.

She immediately grabbed her wrist before being attended to by medical personnel.

Red Panda, whose name is Rong Niu, was eventually taken off of the court in a wheelchair. There is no further update on her status after the fall.

