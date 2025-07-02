Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx
By Josh Sanchez
If you have watched the NBA or WNBA throughout the years, you will immediately recognize legendary halftime performer Red Panda, who rides around the court on her unicycle while flipping bowls from her foot onto her head and manages to keep her balance.
However, during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday night, things did not go as planned.
Red Panda rolled onto the court at the Target Center in Minneapolis during halftime between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx when things went terribly wrong.
She crashed off of her unicycle and suffered an injury before the routine began.
She immediately grabbed her wrist before being attended to by medical personnel.
Red Panda, whose name is Rong Niu, was eventually taken off of the court in a wheelchair. There is no further update on her status after the fall.
