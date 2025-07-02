Los Angeles Lakers target two NBA centers in free agency
NBA offseason madness has begun, and already, teams like the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets have significantly improved their rosters. The Milwaukee Bucks made a major splash on Tuesday as well, waiving Damian Lillard to make room for Myles Turner.
That's another big man the Los Angeles Lakers could have signed off the market. All the new ownership in the world won't do the Lakers any good unless they can get some big men on the roster for next season. It seems there are already two names the team is looking at, though.
"Sources tell me that in addition to Deandre Ayton, the Lakers are still evaluating other options in free agency and via trade. Obviously a crucial decision for the Lakers, would expect an answer in the upcoming days," Dan Woike reported for The Athletic.
"Sources tell me that Al Horford is also under serious consideration by the Lakers (in addition to the Warriors). As he says below, this might take some time," Sam Amick added on X.
Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, who are reportedly fed up with his antics. However, LA's need for a big man alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic is dire, and he would be the most talented one they can reasonably get.
Horford is 39 years old, but still averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics last season. If Los Angeles can get these two players in, it would alleviate some of the major frontcourt issues that derailed their success during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
