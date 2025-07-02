Brian Windhorst compares Bucks' waiving of Damian Lillard to Deshaun Watson deal with Browns
By Tyler Reed
NBA free agency got off to a hot start, and the move by the Milwaukee Bucks to bring in Myles Turner may have created the most jaw-dropping moment of the offseason.
In adding Turner to the roster, the Bucks needed to find a way to open up some money, and did just that by waiving Damian Lillard.
Lillard has been one of the best point guards in the league during his time in the NBA. This past postseason, Lillard suffered an Achilles injury that will more than likely sideline him for all of next season. However, he won't have a home on the court while rehabbing.
The move to waive Lillard is still reverberating throughout the league. ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst compared the move to the horrible deal the Cleveland Browns made with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Windhorst made these comments as a Browns fan, which is why they are a little over the top. However, comments like that are what the entire league is currently thinking about the move the Bucks made.
Lillard is still going to get the money agreed upon in the contract with the Bucks. But the move has not gone over well with former and current players. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason shakes out in Milwaukee.
