Open Championship tee times 2025: Final round tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour wraps up a busy weekend on Sunday morning, with the final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Entering Round 4 on Sunday, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a strong four-stroke lead over the field at 14-under. China's Li Haotong is the closest player within striking distance at 10-under, while Matt FItzpatrick of England sits at 9-under.
You can watch the fourth round streaming live on Peacock throughout the day, while television coverage begins on the USA Network at 54:00 a.m. ET before switching to NBC at 7:00 a.m. ET.
You can stream the entire event live on Peacock.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Sunday, July 20, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
The Open Championship Round 4 tee times & pairings
- 3:30 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Matti Schmid
- 3:40 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Dean Burmester
- 3:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sebastian Soderberg
- 4 a.m.: Jacob Skov Olesen, Shane Lowry
- 4:10 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Antonie Rozner
- 4:20 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Adrien Saddier
- 4:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Romain Langasque
- 4:40 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Francesco Molinari
- 4:55 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Sergio Garcia
- 5:05 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry
- 5:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Aaron Rai
- 5:25 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger
- 5:35 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Maverick McNealy
- 5:45 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Takumi Kanaya
- 5:55 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns
- 6:10 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia
- 6:20 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson
- 6:30 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
- 6:40 a.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
- 6:50 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 7 a.m.: John Parry, J.J. Spaun
- 7:10 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley
- 7:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman
- 7:35 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im
- 7:45 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Corey Conners
- 7:55 a.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Hall
- 8:05 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Ludvig Aberg
- 8:15 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Oliver Lindell
- 8:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark
- 8:40 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8:50 a.m.: Russell Henley, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele
- 9:10 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Harris English
- 9:20 a.m.: Haotong Li, Brian Harman
- 9:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li
