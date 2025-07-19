Open Championship broadcast breaks into panic thanks to unwelcomed visitor
By Tyler Reed
Truthfully, you couldn't pay me to watch golf on television. There are some things my viral soaked mind has no intentions of viewing, and golf happens to be one of those things.
However, let's just say, for instance, you throw me a clip of a bat flying around the broadcast booth while people are trying to broadcast a golf event, then you would have my attention.
RELATED: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
Well, it appears today is my lucky day. During the broadcast of The Open Championship, a bat entered the broadcast booth, giving us the most entertaining thing one could watch during a golf event.
The USA Network caught all the action, and legendary sports broadcaster Mike Tirico gave us the play-by-play on the replay has now turned into viral gold.
Anyone saying they would react any differently is simply lying about how it would go down. If it were me, I would pull the ultimate Scooby-Doo and Shaggy exit. No chance I'm trying to become the next Edward Cullen.
Golf has finally had something interesting happen on a broadcast. Unfortunately, those who were involved could have became vampires. Although, that would make me want to watch golf. Could you imagine vampires playiing golf? It would have to be played at night, but other than that, it would be exhilarating.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings
CFB: Bill Belichick, UNC football docuseries coming to Hulu after HBO debacle
SPORTS MEDIA: Super Bowl champ wants Donald Trump meeting to get old Washington NFL team name back
TOUR DE FRANCE: Protester gets tackled, tossed over barrier by security guard
VIRAL: SportsCenter trolls viral Coldplay kiss cam mishap by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron