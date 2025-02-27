New Full Swing season breaks down Scottie Scheffler’s wild arrest story
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler had one of the more memorable PGA Tour seasons in 2024, however, the craziest experience for the world number one golfer likely occurred before he even stepped foot on the course during last year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course.
Nobody will ever forget what went down before round two at the tournament, when Scheffler was arrested after allegedly driving into a restricted area that was blocked off at the golf course. Ultimately Scheffler came back after being booked at the police station and went on to actually perform extremely well during the following round.
During the newest season of Netflix's hit series Full Swing, they captured the events and spoke to many golfers close with Scheffler about the experience.
"I'll be honest, I didn't think this was ever a position I'd be in," Scheffler told the police officer while sitting in the back seat of the cop car.
In all the madness that occurred, it became more and more wild to unravel exactly what went down with Scheffler and the arresting officer. Later, Scheffler's arrest was wiped and even though he wasn't able to overcome what happened to win the PGA Championship he still went on to have a fantastic season that included winning The Masters and finishing top 10 at The Open Championship.
