Nikola Jokić Delivers a Historic Performance—But Russell Westbrook’s Blunder Steals the Headline
Nikola Jokić etched his name deeper into NBA lore with a jaw-dropping 61-point triple-double—adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists—in a 140-139 double-overtime thriller. It was one of the most dominant performances in league history, but the spotlight was hijacked by a critical mental lapse from Russell Westbrook that cost the Denver Nuggets the win.
With the Nuggets up in double OT and a chance to extend the lead, Westbrook opted to go solo on a two-on-one fast break instead of dishing it to LeBron James. He missed the layup. Moments later, he fouled on a three-point attempt that allowed the opposing team to complete a stunning comeback. It was a sequence that perfectly encapsulated the highs and lows of Westbrook’s recent years.
Despite Jokić’s brilliance—marking the first 60-point triple-double of the season and the third in NBA history—the game ended in frustration. The loss sparked debate over whether the Nuggets can truly rely on Westbrook in clutch playoff moments.
Meanwhile, the MVP race heats up between Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA’s statistical season is elite, but many argue Jokić remains the NBA's best player. Even Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards called him “the best basketball player I’ve ever seen up close.”
If the Nuggets didn’t have Jokić, they’d be a lottery team. With him, they remain contenders. But unless mistakes like Westbrook’s are cleaned up, Jokić’s heroics may not be enough to carry Denver deep into the postseason.
Related: Watch TBL HERE