Stunning Shakeup: Nuggets Fire Coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth
In a shocking move that has sent ripples across the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth—just six games before the end of the regular season. The news, broken by Shams Charania, has left fans and analysts stunned given the team’s current standing and recent success.
The Nuggets, sitting at 47-32 and in contention for a top-four seed in the Western Conference, are only two years removed from an NBA championship and were one win away from returning to the Western Conference Finals last year. With Nikola Jokić still playing at an MVP level, the decision feels even more inexplicable.
Despite a recent slump, which included a four-game losing streak, Denver’s performance didn’t suggest an implosion was necessary. The firings point toward deeper internal discord rather than pure basketball reasons. Assistant coach David Adelman will serve as interim head coach, and while he’s been viewed as a future head coach, the timing of the transition is jarring.
This abrupt shakeup, so close to the playoffs, raises serious questions about what’s going on behind closed doors. Was there a clash of philosophies? A locker room disconnect? One thing’s clear—the organization is taking a huge gamble at a critical juncture. Whether this bold move rejuvenates the team or backfires spectacularly remains to be seen, but for now, Denver fans are left reeling and searching for answers.
