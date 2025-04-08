Denver Nuggets fire head coach and general manager days before start of NBA playoffs
By Tyler Reed
The NBA is gearing up for the postseason; however, two teams that will be competing in the playoffs will be without their head coaches.
Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies made a decision to move on from the winningest coach in their franchise's history, and now, the Denver Nuggets have decided the same fate for Mike Malone.
RELATED: Carmelo Anthony to Be Inducted into the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets have relieved coach Malone and general manager Cavin Booth from their duties.
The Nuggets are just two years removed from an NBA title and are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.
News that the franchise is cleaning house right before the start of the postseason is sending shockwaves throughout the entire league.
The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA the last few years, mainly due to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, it takes a great leader to get a team to a championship.
The move to fire Malone makes no sense unless the team knows some information that we don't. However, firing your coach right before the postseason doesn't seem to bode well for a deep playoff run.
It appears the Nuggets are ready for a fresh start. But, does that many that the roster will also see an implosion? This has been one of the most shocking moves in a year of shockers for the NBA.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament