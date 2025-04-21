Nico Harrison’ reason to push Mark Cuban away from the Dallas Mavericks revealed
Ever since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA world hasn't been the same. Mark Cuban, the longtime owner of the Mavs who sold the team to Patrick Dumont and the Adelsons for an estimated $3.5 billion in 2023, has been dragged into the toxic conversations and situations that have arisen from the move.
Mark Cuban had a hilarious reaction to the 'Fire Nico' chants in Luka's return game, he has been very affected by the situation. However, it seems that GM Nico Harrison was responsible for him having very little say in the franchise trading away Doncic. An ESPN report shed light on this, clearing the confusion fans felt about Cuban's lack of involvement with the team's operations.
RELATED: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
"Sources said Cuban, who had made Doncic's happiness his top priority since Dallas acquired the draft rights to the prodigy in 2018 and worked closely with Seager for years before that, volunteered to serve as an intermediary," Tim MacMahon wrote for ESPN.
"But Harrison had succeeded in pushing Cuban completely out of basketball operations since Patrick Dumont took over as the team's governor and didn't want to cede any ground, sources said.
When the sale went through, Cuban had claimed that he would still be involved in the basketball side of things. But if this report is to be believed, the man that he appointed as GM was crucial in moving him out of the way so he could trade Luka.
Mark Cuban helped build a culture of loyalty within the Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki. It's safe to say that culture no longer exists within the franchise.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: WrestleMania 41 recap, NBA Playoffs, let's do that hockey, and more
CFB: Nico Iamaleava confirms transfers to UCLA Bruins amid NIL saga
MLB: Paul Skenes has hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway
NBA: 2024-25 NBA Awards finalists officially announced
NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs, gf Nicole Anderson attend WrestleMania in dueling WWE superstar shirts
VIRAL: Stone Cold Steve Austin crashes ATV during WrestleMania entrance, sends woman flying