Mark Cuban has hilarious reaction to Dallas Mavericks fans' 'Fire Nico' chant
Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to a big win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, showing them exactly what they traded away. And the fans in the stands knew exactly who they blamed for the situation, with chants of 'Fire Nico' aimed at the Mavs GM at various points during the game.
A lot of stars turned up to watch Luka's first game at the American Airlines Center as a Laker, Dirk Nowitzki, Patrick Mahomes, and Derrick Henry were all spotted at the game. Also in attendance was former majority owner, Mark Cuban, the man that hired Nico Harrison. Needless to say, the chants elicited quite the reaction from the billionaire.
RELATED: Mavericks fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's impressive Dallas homecoming
Mark Cuban was seen looking incredibly angry as the 'Fire Nico' chants rained down at the AAC. He had his head in his hands and seemed to be in disbelief about the state of affairs. Needless to say, fans on social media had very little sympathy for Cuban.
"You signed the deal Cuban, idk why you’re pissed off," one fan wrote.
"He used to be on top of the world. Now he's a chump," wrote a second.
"Tough sh*t. When you’re in the sports biz and you make an idiotic decision fans gonna call for your head," a third fan added.
"Clown show Cuban get out of Dallas man your legacy is cooked," a fourth fan said.
Mark Cuban spent two decades building a culture of loyalty with the Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki. All that was destroyed when the team unexpectedly traded Luka Doncic away. And it seems to be stinging the big man quite a bit now.
Cuban has been vocal about not liking the chants, even getting into it with a fan at a previous Mavericks game. Unfortunately for him, as Luka continues to dominate for the Lakers, the chanting is only likely to get worse in the future.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest