NFL star Jalen Carter shows off epic apocalypse full-body tattoo
By Matt Reed
Jalen Carter has become one of the biggest impact defensive players in the National Football League, especially after his epic moment taking down Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win last season.
However, early in the offseason Carter has made headlines off the field for getting one of the craztest tattoos out there that features an incredible apocalypse theme.
The incredibly intricate full-body ink features several animals, including an eagle, gorilla and lion, as well as an angel.
Many top athletes have crazy tattoos to show off, but Carter's is certainly one of the most epic ones we've seen in recent memory as he and the Eagles get ready to try to defend their Super Bowl crown in 2025.
