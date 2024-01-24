How Many People Watch the Super Bowl? Statistics and Ratings History
By The Big Lead
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11 and, as part of the annual traditions surrounding the Big Game, there will be ratings talk. How many people watch the Super Bowl every year is an object of fascination for not only the sports media-crazed like us here at The Big Lead. It has become a cultural phenomenon. Everyone you know tunes in, no matter what their interest level is. Which isn't a recent development by any means, yet is still remarkable in this age of cord-cutting where everybody seems to be watching something different on their preferred streaming services. Perhaps that is why the last few Super Bowls have been a bit down in terms of ratings relative to the middle of the 2010s.
But make no mistake, the Super Bowl is the crown jewel of television viewership. Every year it is the most-watched program in the country. When you look at lists of the most viewed television events in history, most of the entries are Super Bowls. The last few years' worth of numbers suggest nearly a third of the American population tunes into the Big Game every year, whether it's at their own home, a friend's, or a restaurant/bar situation.
How Many People Watch the Super Bowl?
We have established that a whole lot of eyeballs will be on the screen come February 11. But just how many? Last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles drew 115 million viewers, the largest number since the epic New England Patriots-Seattle Seahawks slugfest in 2014, which was previously the highest-rated Super Bowl on record.
Viewership is not linear. It doesn't grow year-over-year on its own. But there is a chance that this year's viewership will be even greater than last year as Nielsen nails down how to account for out-of-home viewing. They started adding that into the sum total in 2021 and had to issue a revised ratings number in May last year for Chiefs-Eagles due to miscalculations in that realm.
We're going to make an official prediction that this year's contest will fall slightly below last year and clock in at 112 million viewers. Still an absurd, borderline unbelievable number, but not record-setting.
Super Bowl Ratings History
If the above paragraphs piqued your curiosity, here's the full history of Super Bowl viewership, from Super Bowl 1 back in 1967 to Super Bowl LVI, or the Super Bowl preceding the record-setting 115 million viewership mark mentioned above.
Super Bowl
Year
Average Viewership
I
1967
26.7 million (CBS), 24.4 million (NBC)
II
1968
39.1 million
III
1969
41.6 million
IV
1970
44.2 million
V
1971
46 million
VI
1972
56.6 million
VII
1973
53.3 million
VIII
1974
51.7 million
IX
1975
56 million
X
1976
57.7 million
XI
1977
62 million
XII
1978
78.9 million
XIII
1979
74.7 million
XIV
1980
76.2 million
XV
1981
68.2 million
XVI
1982
85.2 million
XVII
1983
81.7 million
XVIII
1984
77.6 million
XIX
1985
85.5 million
XX
1986
92.5 million
XXI
1987
87.1 million
XXII
1988
80 million
XXIII
1989
81.5 million
XXIV
1990
73.8 million
XXV
1991
79.5 million
XXVI
1992
79.5 million
XXVII
1993
90 million
XXVIII
1994
90 million
XXIX
1995
83.4 million
XXX
1996
94 million
XXXI
1997
87.8 million
XXXII
1998
90 million
XXXIII
1999
83.7 million
XXXIV
2000
88.4 million
XXXV
2001
84.4 million
XXXVI
2002
86.8 million
XXXVII
2003
88.6 million
XXXVIII
2004
89.8 million
XXXIX
2005
86 million
XL
2006
90.7 million
XLI
2007
93.1 million
XLII
2008
97.4 million
XLIII
2009
98.7 million
XLIV
2010
106.4 million
XLV
2011
111 million
XLVI
2012
111.3 million
XLVII
2013
108.6 million
XLVIII
2014
112.1 million
XLIX
2015
114.4 million
50
2016
111.8 million
LI
2017
111.3 million
LII
2018
103.4 million
LIII
2019
98.4 million
LIV
2020
101.3 million
LV
2021
95.2 million
LVI
2022
99.1 million
And there you have it. A complete data set for all Super Bowl viewership numbers. Enjoy the game-- and the ratings talk.