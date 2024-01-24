The Big Lead

How Many People Watch the Super Bowl? Statistics and Ratings History

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII / Kyle Rivas/GettyImages
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11 and, as part of the annual traditions surrounding the Big Game, there will be ratings talk. How many people watch the Super Bowl every year is an object of fascination for not only the sports media-crazed like us here at The Big Lead. It has become a cultural phenomenon. Everyone you know tunes in, no matter what their interest level is. Which isn't a recent development by any means, yet is still remarkable in this age of cord-cutting where everybody seems to be watching something different on their preferred streaming services. Perhaps that is why the last few Super Bowls have been a bit down in terms of ratings relative to the middle of the 2010s.

But make no mistake, the Super Bowl is the crown jewel of television viewership. Every year it is the most-watched program in the country. When you look at lists of the most viewed television events in history, most of the entries are Super Bowls. The last few years' worth of numbers suggest nearly a third of the American population tunes into the Big Game every year, whether it's at their own home, a friend's, or a restaurant/bar situation.

How Many People Watch the Super Bowl?

We have established that a whole lot of eyeballs will be on the screen come February 11. But just how many? Last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles drew 115 million viewers, the largest number since the epic New England Patriots-Seattle Seahawks slugfest in 2014, which was previously the highest-rated Super Bowl on record.

Viewership is not linear. It doesn't grow year-over-year on its own. But there is a chance that this year's viewership will be even greater than last year as Nielsen nails down how to account for out-of-home viewing. They started adding that into the sum total in 2021 and had to issue a revised ratings number in May last year for Chiefs-Eagles due to miscalculations in that realm.

We're going to make an official prediction that this year's contest will fall slightly below last year and clock in at 112 million viewers. Still an absurd, borderline unbelievable number, but not record-setting.

Super Bowl Ratings History

If the above paragraphs piqued your curiosity, here's the full history of Super Bowl viewership, from Super Bowl 1 back in 1967 to Super Bowl LVI, or the Super Bowl preceding the record-setting 115 million viewership mark mentioned above.

Super Bowl

Year

Average Viewership

I

1967

26.7 million (CBS), 24.4 million (NBC)

II

1968

39.1 million

III

1969

41.6 million

IV

1970

44.2 million

V

1971

46 million

VI

1972

56.6 million

VII

1973

53.3 million

VIII

1974

51.7 million

IX

1975

56 million

X

1976

57.7 million

XI

1977

62 million

XII

1978

78.9 million

XIII

1979

74.7 million

XIV

1980

76.2 million

XV

1981

68.2 million

XVI

1982

85.2 million

XVII

1983

81.7 million

XVIII

1984

77.6 million

XIX

1985

85.5 million

XX

1986

92.5 million

XXI

1987

87.1 million

XXII

1988

80 million

XXIII

1989

81.5 million

XXIV

1990

73.8 million

XXV

1991

79.5 million

XXVI

1992

79.5 million

XXVII

1993

90 million

XXVIII

1994

90 million

XXIX

1995

83.4 million

XXX

1996

94 million

XXXI

1997

87.8 million

XXXII

1998

90 million

XXXIII

1999

83.7 million

XXXIV

2000

88.4 million

XXXV

2001

84.4 million

XXXVI

2002

86.8 million

XXXVII

2003

88.6 million

XXXVIII

2004

89.8 million

XXXIX

2005

86 million

XL

2006

90.7 million

XLI

2007

93.1 million

XLII

2008

97.4 million

XLIII

2009

98.7 million

XLIV

2010

106.4 million

XLV

2011

111 million

XLVI

2012

111.3 million

XLVII

2013

108.6 million

XLVIII

2014

112.1 million

XLIX

2015

114.4 million

50

2016

111.8 million

LI

2017

111.3 million

LII

2018

103.4 million

LIII

2019

98.4 million

LIV

2020

101.3 million

LV

2021

95.2 million

LVI

2022

99.1 million

And there you have it. A complete data set for all Super Bowl viewership numbers. Enjoy the game-- and the ratings talk.

