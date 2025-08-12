NFL RedZone host Scott Hansen reveals thoughts on ESPN college football spinoff
By Matt Reed
NFL RedZone has been a staple for football fans every Sunday afternoon for over 15 years, and with the iconic program moving to ESPN soon there could be a new spinoff show coming in the future that will feature chaotic college football Saturdays.
RELATED: NFL legend Tom Brady torches college football motives for hurting its athletes
Great speculation has arisen following the announcement that ESPN has acquired NFL RedZone, and that's prompted the host of the show, Scott Hansen, to receive lots of questions about if he'd be willing to work on another similar program.
Hansen appeared on The Rich Eisen Show recently and was asked about hosting a college football version of RedZone, and his answer was clear as day. The veteran television personality gave an emphatic "you betcha" when questioned about the possibility, which is more great news for football fans.
With so many more college football games on Saturdays though, that would create quite the drama on set for Hansen and everyone else working on the hypothetical program, but it would also be a huge gold mine for ESPN.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game
NBA: NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed
NFL: NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium
COMBAT SPORTS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking
VIRAL: Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak