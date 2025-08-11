NFL legend Tom Brady torches college football motives for hurting its athletes
By Matt Reed
College football looks drastically different now than it did even 10 years ago with the constant evolution of NIL and transfer portal drama, and one of the NFL's biggest superstars and legends has had enough of it.
Tom Brady played at Michigan in a very different era of college football, but the former New England Patriots star had a lot to say about how the NCAA's "money"-focused approach isn't helping players.
While recently speaking with fellow Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt, Brady questioned the motives of college football; "We’re just talking about ‘money, money, money, money,’ like – that’s the only value in college?”
This comes at a time where the Texas Longhorns and star quarterback Arch Manning have devoted tens of millions of resources into their program, while college football as a whole has used the transfer portal to allow players to move schools and essentially accept the highest bid if they choose to move programs.
