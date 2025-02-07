Josh Allen gets emotional after winning his first NFL MVP award
By Matt Reed
Josh Allen might not have been able to secure his ultimate goal this season with the Buffalo Bills, but the superstar quarterback did manage to take home a massive award Thursday night during NFL Honors.
The Bills signal caller was awarded his first MVP trophy, edging out two-time winner Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Allen's fantastic season featured 40 combined passing and rushing touchdowns, while also helping Buffalo reach the AFC Championship in an instant classic against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although the outcome of that game wasn't what Allen or the Bills wanted, he had a truly special moment after being given his MVP award.
A group of kids from Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo sent Allen a heartfelt video congratulating him on his special season, which ultimately brought the 28 year old to tears.
Allen was the only All-Pro player on the Bills this season, and after losing key receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason the former Wyoming quarterback stepped up in a huge way for Buffalo en route to the AFC CHampionship Game.
