Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative
By Josh Sanchez
Bill Belichick is already in uncharted territory after dipping his toes into the college football world. Since taking over the UNC Tar Heels, Belichick has been in headlines for gossip more than football, thanks to his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson and her bizarre presence around the program.
Hudson has been rubbing a lot of people the wrong way, costing UNC a Hard Knocks-style docuseries, randomly strolling around the field during the team's Spring Game, and interupting his primetime interviews.
Since interupting his interview with CBS News, Hudson has faced a lot of criticism for the awkward moment and now Papa Bill is coming to her defense.
MORE: Ex-Patriots player: UNC should consider firing Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson concerns
Belichick released a rare statement slamming the network for pushing a false narrative about his muse.
"Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book," the statement from Belichick read.
MORE: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson crucial in killing UNC 'Hard Knocks' show
"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.
"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
Two things: 1) She was doing her job? What is her job, because she's not employed by the university. 2) Is Belichick suggesting the network edited clips? If so, CBS News has a chance to do the funniest thing ever by releasing the full, unedited video of the interview.
MORE: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
But we're not so sure Bill would like that.
According to TMZ Sports, Hudson eventually stormed out of the interview at one point which led to Belichick chasing after her and delaying the filming for 30 minutes before it was ultimately cut short.
Release the tape, CBS News.
MORE: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
Belichick and Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie