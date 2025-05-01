ESPN NBA insider calls out JJ Redick for coaching 'childishly' in NBA Playoffs
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers are one-and-done in the NBA Playoffs for a second straight season, and despite the star power featured within their lineup it's clear that head coach JJ Redick was in way over his head prior to the Western Conference team crashing out of the postseason.
The Minnesota Timberwolves handled business in an impressive way against LeBron James and the Lakers in Round 1, but the Lakers coach is the one receiving lots of criticism following the playoff exit for the way he handled late-game situations.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst even called out Redick based on comments made by NBA legend and broadcaster Reggie Miller during the matchup Wednesday night.
Redick was said to be "acting, frankly, childishly" during pregame meetings with Miller and the TNT broadcast crew, and given the way the Lakers' season ended it looks like the spotlight may have gotten to their coach a bit too much.
Despite James and Luka Doncic combining for 50 points, the Timberwolves proved that their mix of youth and experience throughout their roster can be a serious threat in the West throughout the playoffs.
