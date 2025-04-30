CBS News claps back at Bill Belichick statement on interview
By Matt Reed
It's become quite clear recently that Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson isn't going to win over the public any time soon, especially after the former NFL legend did a viral interview on CBS News where his significant other got herself quite involved.
RELATED: Ex-Patriots believe UNC should have Bill Belichick fire girlfriend Jordon Hudson
While Belichick has been appearing in the public eye more often recently since he began dating Hudson, their recent CBS News national interview has been anything but positive and caused many critics to call out Belichick's girlfriend for overstepping during the television spot.
That forced Belichick to come out in defense of Hudson, stating that the media's negative narrative of his and her relationship has become too insufferable.
Meanwhile, CBS News released a statement on Wednesday after Belichick made this claim and flat-out said that the network never given any "preconditions or limitations" heading into the interview, which was to promote the North Carolina coach's new book.
