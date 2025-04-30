Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video
Steve Nash will reportedly join Amazon Prime Video next season, reuniting with former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki in the streaming giant's first season of NBA coverage.
Amazon is entering its first season of NBA coverage as part of an 11-year, $20 billion live-rights package alongside ESPN and NBC as national rightsholders.
News of Nash's hire first leaked yesterday, and Nowitzki tacitly — and hilariously — confirmed it in a post to his Twitter/X account.
"Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago..." Nowitzki wrote.
Both Hall of Famers, Nash and Nowitzki made a combined 22 All-Star teams, 19 all-NBA teams, and made the NBA's 75th anniversary team.
Their careers intertwined from 1998-2004 in Dallas, where they lifted the formerly downtrodden franchise to new heights. The Mavs reached the Western Conference Finals in 2003, the high point in a string of four consecutive playoff appearances during Nash's time in Dallas.
While Nash would go on to play for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers from 2004-14, Nowitzki remained in Dallas and took the franchise to new heights.
The Mavericks won their first and only championship in 2011 over the Miami Heat as Nowitzki claimed the NBA Finals MVP Award.
Nash, meanwhile, joins Amazon from the coaching ranks after xx seasons on the Brooklyn Nets' bench.
